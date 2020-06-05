-
US protests: Memorial service for George Floyd +++ Trump threats rebuked | DW News - 48 mins ago
-
Iran infections: Record number of new cases prompts fears of a renewed crisis - 2 hours ago
-
EU financial recovery: ECB expands bond programme and German stimulus package applauded - 2 hours ago
-
Europe’s ‘new normal’: Countries adopt social distancing precautions into summer plans - 2 hours ago
-
German prosecutors think missing British girl Madeleine McCann is dead - 2 hours ago
-
US protests continue: Thousands march peacefully through Washington DC - 2 hours ago
-
George Floyd: ‘Pandemic of racism’ led to his death, memorial told – Top stories this morning – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Brazil overtakes Italy as country with third-highest Covid-19 death toll - 3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong/ China : compagnies will have to choose a side - 9 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Thu 4 June – Springwatch – BBC - 10 hours ago
Brazil overtakes Italy as country with third-highest Covid-19 death toll
Brazil’s death toll from the novel coronavirus has surged past 34,000 to become the third-highest in the world, surpassing Italy’s, according to official figures released Thursday.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en