Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases

As the coronavirus pandemic rages in Brazil and Latin America, President Jair Bolsonaro’s political fight is also heating up.

He has dismissed accusations he was trying to interfere in a police investigation into his sons and has continued to downplay its spread.

Brazil has now become the second-worst affected country in the world after the United States.

Al Jazeera’s Allessandro Rampietti reports.

