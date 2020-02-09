Brazil: Planes carrying 34 Wuhan returnees lands at Anapolis air base

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

34 Brazilian nationals evacuated from Wuhan landed at the Anapolis air base, in the central Brazilian state of Goias, on Sunday.

The passengers face 18 days in quarantine at the Brazilian air force base which is situated some 150km (93 miles) from the capital Brasilia.

The outbreak that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

At least 814 people have been killed, now having overtaken the SARs epidemic with more than 37,200 infected in China. More than 350 cases were confirmed world-wide across 25 countries, including Germany, France, the UK, Canada and the US. The Philippines and Hong Kong have been the only places to report deaths from the disease outside of mainland China.

