Brazil proposes bill to open up land to extraction projects

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing a bill that would open up indigenous land to mining, agriculture and energy projects.

It is yet to receive congressional approval, but has drawn criticism from environmentalists and indigenous groups. They say it could wipe out their communities and speed up deforestation.

Al Jazeera’s Joao da Silva reports.

