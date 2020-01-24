Brazil: Public transport protest ends in clashes

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A protest demanding free public transport ended in clashes with police in Sao Paulo on Thursday.

The demonstration was escorted by a heavy police presence. Protesters later set a metro turnstile alight before riot police stepped in.

Resistance to fare increases has been increasing in recent years in Brazil.

