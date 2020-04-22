-
Brazil: Relatives await news of loved ones outside Amazon city”s hospital following viral video
Relatives of patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus were waiting outside Jao Lucio Emergency Hospital in the Amazon city of Manaus on Tuesday after a video allegedly showing deceased COVID-19 patients laying next to intubated coronavirus patients went viral.
Relatives waited in despair to get news of their loves ones, said Rosangela Marins whose relative was being treated in the same medical facility.
“Please help us, people are entering here alive and leaving dead and you only know if you come here. We need to know how she is,” said Marins with tears in her eyes.
While Amazonas State Secretary of Health has confirmed the validity of the video, it has claimed that several of the body bags have since been removed and that others would be later claimed by the relatives.
