Brazil: Rescuers search for survivors after mudslides kill dozens
At least 27 people, including one child, were killed after mudslides triggered by heavy rainfall caused major damage in Guaruja on Thursday, reportedly bringing the number of deaths due to recent landslides in the Sao Paulo area up to 43.
“I have been living here for more than 20 years and this one is the second tragedy. The first one was without fatalities but this second one is hard. We are waiting to rescue the bodies under the mud,” said one local.
Footage shows firefighters, civil defence forces as well as locals and volunteers hoping to find survivors as at least four people were reportedly still missing. Operations including clearing streets and houses from mud and rubble are ongoing as 228 people in Guaruja have reportedly lost their homes.
Multiple landslides were caused by storms and heavy rainfall hitting the country’s south-eastern coast and making at least 480 people homeless, with the mostly affected areas being favelas perched upon hillsides.
