Brazil: Rio rings in new decade with beachside fireworks display

Thousands of people gathered on Rio de Janiero’s iconic Copacabana Beach to ring in the New Year and a new decade in style.

Revellers from Brazil and abroad convened at the beach for the celebrations, which included music and a stunning fireworks display.

Some revellers followed Afro-Brazilian rites by dressing in white to attract peace for the new year and celebrating near the ocean, dancing and offering flowers.

Three million people are expected to visit Rio for the start of 2020, according to the city’s tourism officials.

