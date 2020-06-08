-
Coronavirus: UK enforcing quarantine for incoming travellers on Monday amid travel industry worries - 13 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe opposition arrests: Five officials in custody after entering party headquarters - 13 hours ago
-
‘No to racism!’: Statues targeted as George Floyd anti-racism protests spread across Europe - 14 hours ago
-
George Floyd killing: US cities ease curfews and security measures after peaceful protests - 14 hours ago
-
Project in Russia spreads passion for books amid lockdown - 14 hours ago
-
Brazil: Rival rallies held for and against Bolsonaro - 15 hours ago
-
Boris Johnson: Anti-racism protests ‘subverted by thuggery’ – Top stories this morning – BBC - 15 hours ago
-
China: Uighurs convicted in sham trials at Xinjiang camps | DW Exclusive - 15 hours ago
-
NYC mayor vows to shift funding from NYPD to youth initiatives - 16 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Sun 7 June – Springwatch – BBC - 19 hours ago
Brazil: Rival rallies held for and against Bolsonaro
Thousands of people in Brazil have defied a lockdown to demonstrate against what they see as threats to democracy and health under President Jair Bolsonaro.
He has described the protesters as ‘terrorists” and says he will continue pushing to arm ordinary Brazilians to defend the country.
In Rio de Janeiro, a group of Bolsonaro supporters ridiculed his opponents calling them “the antifas”, or antifascists.
President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the dangers of the disease throughout the outbreak.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Brazil #BrazilProtests #Bolsonaro