-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Brazil: Sao Paulo cheers medics fighting coronavirus from its balconies
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Residents of Sao Paulo took to their rooftops and balconies on Saturday to cheer the city’s health workers as the city is set to enter a 14-day coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday.
Apartment lights flashed and people banged pots and pans and shouted slogans in honour of health professionals who are working in hospitals to fight against the Covid-19.
The state of Sao Paulo has registered as many as 15 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
Video ID: 20200322-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200322-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly