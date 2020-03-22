Brazil: Sao Paulo cheers medics fighting coronavirus from its balconies

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents of Sao Paulo took to their rooftops and balconies on Saturday to cheer the city’s health workers as the city is set to enter a 14-day coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday.

Apartment lights flashed and people banged pots and pans and shouted slogans in honour of health professionals who are working in hospitals to fight against the Covid-19.

The state of Sao Paulo has registered as many as 15 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Video ID: 20200322-002

