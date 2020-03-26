-
Brazil: Sao Paulo convention centre turns into hospital amid coronavirus outbreak
The Sao Paulo Anhembi centre was seen being turned into a hospital, with more than 1,000 beds expected to be set up there, as footage from Wednesday shows.
People were seen working to built a hospital with some beds already set in place.
City’s mayor Bruno Covas also visited the centre, where hundreds of beds are expected to be delivered by the beginning of April.
According to the latest report published by the World Health Organisation, Brazil has registered 2,201 coronavirus cases with 46 deaths.
