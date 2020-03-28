-
Brazil: Sao Paulo governor Doria visits stadium-turned-hospital amid coronavirus outbreak
Sao Paulo governor, Joao Doria visited the Pacaembu Stadium, where the hospital for the coronavirus patients was being set up, Friday.
Officials were seen walking around the hospital with some beds already standing and sinks set up.
The hospital is expected to have a capacity of 200 patients with not severe symptoms and to be ready in the first week of April.
Video ID: 20200328-006
