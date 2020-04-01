-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Brazil: Sao Paulo residents stage noisy lockdown protest against Bolsonaro
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Sao Paulo residents protested against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro from their homes on Tuesday, by banging pots and pans, and turning on and off lights, as he gave a televised address to the nation.
Although the Brazilian Healthy Ministry has urged people to follow social distancing measures due to the coronavirus outbreak, and multiple states in the country have declared emergencies, Bolsonaro has faced widespread criticism after repeatedly downplaying the situation.
In his speech on Tuesday the president changed his tone, referring to the situation as “the greatest challenge of our generation,” and called for unity in to deal with the outbreak.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has 5,717 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 201 people dying as a result, as of Tuesday.
Video ID: 20200401-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200401-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly