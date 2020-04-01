Brazil: Sao Paulo residents stage noisy lockdown protest against Bolsonaro

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Sao Paulo residents protested against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro from their homes on Tuesday, by banging pots and pans, and turning on and off lights, as he gave a televised address to the nation.

Although the Brazilian Healthy Ministry has urged people to follow social distancing measures due to the coronavirus outbreak, and multiple states in the country have declared emergencies, Bolsonaro has faced widespread criticism after repeatedly downplaying the situation.

In his speech on Tuesday the president changed his tone, referring to the situation as “the greatest challenge of our generation,” and called for unity in to deal with the outbreak.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has 5,717 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 201 people dying as a result, as of Tuesday.

Video ID: 20200401-004

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200401-004

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly