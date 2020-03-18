Brazil: Spraying pesticides over the Amazon

Deforestation threatens the Amazon rainforest and now, conservationists have another battle on their hands since Jair Bolsonaro came to power: the growing use of pesticides. 200 new products have been approved in the past one year alone, and NGOs warn this could have an impact on the health of local populations.

