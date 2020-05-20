Brazil suffers record daily Covid-19 death toll, Trump considers travel ban

Brazil’s daily death toll from the new coronavirus jumped to a record 1,179 on Tuesday as President Jair Bolsonaro doubled down on chloroquine as a possible remedy and US leader Donald Trump said he was considering a travel ban from Brazil.

