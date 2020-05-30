-
Risk in UK lockdown easing too soon, warn scientists – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
Protests spread across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody - 6 hours ago
-
Brazil surpasses Spain with one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world - 7 hours ago
-
US cops break ‘blue wall of silence’ for George Floyd’s death - 7 hours ago
-
Trump challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking - 7 hours ago
-
Protests spread across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody - 7 hours ago
-
Without a legal trace: Eradicating statelessness in Kyrgyzstan | Talk to Al Jazeera - 7 hours ago
-
Trump escalates US-China conflict with new sanctions, measures - 8 hours ago
-
Trump directs action to revoke Hong Kong’s special status in a move targeting Beijing - 8 hours ago
-
George Floyd: Cop charged with murder, Minneapolis sets curfew - 9 hours ago
Brazil surpasses Spain with one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world
Brazil on Friday reached 27,878 coronavirus deaths, official figures showed, surpassing the toll of hard-hit Spain and making it the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en