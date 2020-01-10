Brazil: Tear gas and arrests at Sao Paulo public transport fare protest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police used tear gas against demonstrators who took to the streets of Sao Paulo on Thursday to protest the increase in public transport fares.

Footage shows people running amid tear gas and two demonstrators getting arrested by the police.

“It’s ridiculous, every time there is a new raise on the ticket, it’s making many people reduce trips to school or work or cut access to leisure, culture. The city has to be accessible for all,” said Taina, one of the demonstrators.

The protest was reportedly organised by the Free Fare Movement in reaction to public transport fares increasing from R$4.30 ($1.06/€0.95) to R$4.40 ($1.08/ €0.97) since January 1.

