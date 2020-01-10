-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Brazil: Tear gas and arrests at Sao Paulo public transport fare protest
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Police used tear gas against demonstrators who took to the streets of Sao Paulo on Thursday to protest the increase in public transport fares.
Footage shows people running amid tear gas and two demonstrators getting arrested by the police.
“It’s ridiculous, every time there is a new raise on the ticket, it’s making many people reduce trips to school or work or cut access to leisure, culture. The city has to be accessible for all,” said Taina, one of the demonstrators.
The protest was reportedly organised by the Free Fare Movement in reaction to public transport fares increasing from R$4.30 ($1.06/€0.95) to R$4.40 ($1.08/ €0.97) since January 1.
Video ID: 20200110-014
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200110-014
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly