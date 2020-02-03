-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Brazil: Thousands attend Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Sao Paulo
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands of people attended celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year in the city of Sao Paulo on Saturday.
Footage shows the audience enjoying dancing performances, colorful costumes and traditonal music.
The Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival, which fell on Saturday, January 25, is followed by 15 days of celebrations, marking the transition from the Year of the Pig to the Year of the Rat, which is the first of all zodiac animals.
Video ID: 20200202-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200202-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly