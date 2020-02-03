Brazil: Thousands attend Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Sao Paulo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of people attended celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year in the city of Sao Paulo on Saturday.

Footage shows the audience enjoying dancing performances, colorful costumes and traditonal music.

The Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival, which fell on Saturday, January 25, is followed by 15 days of celebrations, marking the transition from the Year of the Pig to the Year of the Rat, which is the first of all zodiac animals.

