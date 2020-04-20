-
Brazil: Thousands protest stay-at-home measures in Sao Paulo
Thousands of people gathered in Sao Paulo to protest against coronavirus stay-at-home measures opposed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday.
Footage shows protesters on foot, cars and motorcycles draped in Brazilian flags and making noise as similar protests took place across Brazil.
Protesters reportedly called for the ousting of Brazilian Congress President Rodrigo Maia and Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, supporters of the partial restrictions criticised by Bolsonaro and adopted by governors to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“There are cities in Brazil that have no coronavirus cases, more than 80 percent of cities in Brazil. So stopping the entirety of Brazil like this is irresponsible,” said Tome Abduch, leader of the Nas Ruas (´In The Streets´) right-wing movement.
On Sunday, Bolsonaro participated in an anti-COVID-19 restrictions protest in Brasilia.
On Friday, the Brazilian president fired health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who had repeatedly publicly disagreed with the president over the country’s COVID-19 response.
Brazil has 38,654 cases of coronavirus, with 2,462 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
