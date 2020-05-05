Brazil virus outbreak: Amazonas state capital becomes hotspot

Brazil’s Amazonas state capital Manaus has become the epicentre in a country that already has more than 100,000 confirmed infections and over 7,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

Manaus’ hospitals and cemeteries are filling fast and its health system cannot cope.

The indigenous communities living nearby are particularly at risk.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports.

