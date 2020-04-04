-
Brazil: Volunteers deliver food aid to residents of favelas amid coronavirus emergency
Volunteers and NGOs are providing food to residents facing economic hardship due to the coronavirus crisis in Rocinha, the largest favela in Rio de Janeiro, as footage filmed on Friday shows.
Groups of volunteers could be seen placing food aid inside plastic bags to be distributed among low-income residents.
“I think people started to be less concerned about protection, and more focused on finances. How will they provide for their families?” asked
the head of the NGO Familia na Mesa, as she explained that many locals are street vendors with unstable sources of income and small businesses.
“The the only money they have is what they saved before the virus. At the moment desperation has a bigger impact than hunger”, she continued.
As Brazil is battling COVID-19, the first cases have been reported inside favelas, the most vulnerable locations to the spread of the virus.
The country has 8,704 active cases as of Friday, with 363 deaths reported.
