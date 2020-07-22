Brazilian police brutality sparks ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests

Brazil has its own “Black lives Matter” movement with protesters addressing structural racism in a country dominated by a class discourse. Police crackdowns killed 6,000 people in 2019, five times more than in the US, forcing Brazilians to confront the brutality of law enforcement officers as well as the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed more than 77,000 people.

