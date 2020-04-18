Brazilian President Bolsonaro defends firing of health minister

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has defended his decision to fire his former health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta after they clashed over his approach to tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

At the inauguration of his new health minister, Bolsonaro doubled down on his plan to end restrictions and reopen Brazil’s economy.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #BrazilEconomy #Pandemic