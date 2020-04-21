-
Brazil’s Bolsonaro joins protest against coronavirus restrictions
Brazil has more than 40,000 infections and 2,500 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, making it the worst-affected country in Latin America.
But President Jair Bolsonaro has been eager to get the country back on its feet economically.
On Sunday he joined protesters calling for the virus restrictions to be lifted and said the military should intervene.
But the governors who imposed these curbs have denounced Bolsonaro’s actions.
Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports.
