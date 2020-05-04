Share
Brazil’s Bolsonaro rallies the right amid coronavirus criticism

about 1 hour ago

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro attacked Congress and the courts as he urged his right-wing supporters to rally against coronavirus curbs as he fights for his political survival,
The country has reported more than 100,000 infections nationwide from COVID-19 and in the Amazon state capital Manaus, hospitals are overwhelmed with more than 100 people dying from the disease per day.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports.

