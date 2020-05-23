Share
0 0 0 0

Brazil’s Bolsonaro rocked by leaked video about right to control police

11 hours ago

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was unwilling to see his family get “screwed” because of his inability to change law enforcement officials, according to an expletive-laden video released on Friday set to deepen the political crisis surrounding him.

