Brazil’s coronavirus death toll now the world’s fourth-highest

15 hours ago

Latin American countries are struggling to get the coronavirus outbreak under control.
Brazil has now surpassed France to record the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports.

