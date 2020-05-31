-
USA: SpaceX’s Starship prototype explodes during test in Boca Chica - 15 hours ago
-
UK: Jeremy Corbyn’s brother arrested at London anti-lockdown protest - 15 hours ago
-
Brazil’s coronavirus death toll now the world’s fourth-highest - 15 hours ago
-
Uganda: HIV-positive volunteer delivers drugs to fellow patients on bicycle - 15 hours ago
-
30 km on horseback for a mobile signal: 7-y/o Argentinian takes homework very seriously - 15 hours ago
-
Germany: “Berlin needs music” – classical musicians play surprise concert at Brandenburg Gate - 15 hours ago
-
Venezuela: Portuguesa locals await lucky refuel draw in “gas bingo” - 15 hours ago
-
Chinese school students return to classes with DIY “wings” to keep social distance - 15 hours ago
-
Germany: Dresden Green Vault museum reopens six months after jewels theft - 15 hours ago
-
United Arab Emirates: “Reliable” robot fleet to combat COVID-19 - 15 hours ago
Brazil’s coronavirus death toll now the world’s fourth-highest
Latin American countries are struggling to get the coronavirus outbreak under control.
Brazil has now surpassed France to record the fourth-highest death toll in the world.
Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports.
