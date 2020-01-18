Share
Brazil’s culture secretary fired after ‘coincidentally’ quoting Goebbels

28 mins ago

Brazil’s Secretary of Culture Roberto Alvim was fired Friday, after being accused of paraphrasing Nazi Germany’s propaganda chief, Joseph Goebbels, in a speech on the government’s vision of the Brazilian arts.

