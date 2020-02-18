Brazil’s gangs: Militias expanding control in Rio de Janeiro

In Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro mafia-like organisations known as “the militia” have become even more feared for their violence and control of the city than its notorious drug gangs.

They are reportedly comprised of former policemen, firefighters and soldiers who started out wanting to protect their neighbourhoods, but have amassed enormous influence along the way – and have now gone rogue.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Rio de Janeiro.

