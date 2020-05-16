Brazil’s health minister resigns +++ India surpasses China in COVID-19 cases | Coronavirus update

Brazil’s new health minister, Nelson Teich, has quit after less than a month on the job. His departure comes as the coronavirus pandemic rages in the country, with hospitals overwhelmed in several cities. Despite the spread of COVID-19, Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsanaro continues to downplay the virus and opposes lockdown measures. And the number of India’s confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed China’s. But so far the death rate in India appears better compared to China. Indian health officials say that could be because most people infected were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. The country’s swift and vast shutdown is also credited with preventing a worse outbreak. In other pandemic news:

-Spain’s government says it will seek a fresh extension of its state of emergency that will last until the transition out of lockdown is completed

-British researchers are launching a trial to see whether dogs can use their noses to detect COVID-19 in humans before they show symptoms

-Russian health authorities say they have registered an additional 9,200 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours

