Brazil’s indigenous oppose Amazon development plans

Indigenous leaders in Brazil say they are fighting to preserve their land and culture.

They have been meeting in the Amazon region for four days to find a way to counter President Jair Bolsonaro’s environmental policies, which they say are devastating their communities.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez Hodayan reports.

