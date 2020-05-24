Brazil’s Indigenous tribes: COVID-19 spreading in Amazon region

As coronavirus cases rise to above 340,000 in Brazil, it is also threatening vulnerable Indigenous communities in the Amazonas region.

The state has one of the highest infection rates in the country and also suffers from poor healthcare.

And now COVID-19 spreading to isolated villages there.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodayan reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Brazil #BrazilCoronavirus #Bolsonaro