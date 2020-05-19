-
Brazil’s Indigenous tribes face multiple threats
The United Nations is warning the coronavirus is having a devastating effect on Indigenous people around the world.
In Brazil, doctors say the number of critically ill patients being airlifted out of the Amazon rainforest has increased by 60 percent since the start of the pandemic.
Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.
