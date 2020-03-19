Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro addresses coronavirus pandemic: “We cannot enter into the field of hysteria”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro”My obligation as head of state is to anticipate problems, to bring the truth to the Brazilian people, but this truth should not incite panic… “The time has come for everyone to come together, to reflect, to seek reflection. The truth is there, it is a serious matter but we cannot enter into the field of hysteria.”

