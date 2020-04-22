Share
Brazil’s military leaders deny risk of coup over government’s Covid-19 response

3 hours ago

Protestors in Brazil are calling for the army to intervene over the government’s response to Covid-19. President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday joined hundreds of demonstrators outside army headquarters in the capital Brasilia protesting stay-at-home orders issued by state governors. Brazil’s military leaders deny there is any risk of a military coup.

