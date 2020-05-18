Brazil’s president pushes for end to lockdown

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is rallying his supporters to back his call to end the lockdown.

He has attacked governors who have introduced restrictions in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

The president’s push to reopen comes despite more than 15,000 deaths in Brazil, with no signs of slowing.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports.

