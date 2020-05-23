-
UK imposes 14-day traveler quarantine as Europe loosens restrictions | DW News - 9 hours ago
Calls for Cummings to resign after lockdown travel – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 11 hours ago
Is video calling your friends terrible? | The Mash Report – BBC - 11 hours ago
Brazil’s total Covid-19 cases surpass 330,000 as WHO calls South America ‘a new epicenter’ - 11 hours ago
‘I saw so much smoke and fire’: Survivor recalls aftermath of Pakistan jet crash - 11 hours ago
Video of cabinet meeting puts Brazil’s Bolsonaro under fire - 12 hours ago
Yemen’s health system ‘has collapsed’ as coronavirus spreads: UN - 13 hours ago
ILO chief: Workers in informal economy face ‘utter destitution’ | Talk to Al Jazeera - 13 hours ago
WHO says South America new coronavirus ‘epicentre’ - 13 hours ago
Curtains for Hong Kong’s special status? China makes its move - 21 hours ago
Brazil’s total Covid-19 cases surpass 330,000 as WHO calls South America ‘a new epicenter’
Brazil overtook Russia Friday as the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus infections worldwide behind the United States, as the Americas emerged as a new epicenter of the pandemic.
