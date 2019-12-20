Breaking into the Olympics

The drive to give the Olympics more youth appeal is set to see breakdancing added to the Games after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave provisional approval to “breaking” for Paris 2024.

But a takeover by the federation that usually runs ballroom dancing means breakers are hoping their dance does not lose its urban cultural roots.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Rhys reports from Malmo, Sweden.

