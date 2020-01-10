Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation head has denied accusations that one of its missiles mistakenly brought down a Ukrainian plane near Tehran’s airport on Wednesday.

He instead said there was a fire on board.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig joins us live from Tehran for the latest updates.

