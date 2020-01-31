Brex-what happens next?

From February 1, 2020, the Article 50 can no longer be revoked or extended. And then what happens?

Even if the EU and Great Britain have agreed a one year transition period, the EU’s lead trade negotiator Michel Barnier has said it will not be possible to agree everything within that time.

Catherine Norris-Trent takes a look at the implications of Brexit in this latest, and last, of our Brex-what series.

