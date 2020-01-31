Share
Brex-what happens next?

26 mins ago

From February 1, 2020, the Article 50 can no longer be revoked or extended. And then what happens?

Even if the EU and Great Britain have agreed a one year transition period, the EU’s lead trade negotiator Michel Barnier has said it will not be possible to agree everything within that time.

Catherine Norris-Trent takes a look at the implications of Brexit in this latest, and last, of our Brex-what series.

