Brexit: 2019 worst year ever for British retail sales

The year 2019 was the worst year on record for the United Kingdom’s retail industry, according to new figures from the British retail consortium.

Uncertainty over Brexit, online shopping and high street closures all had an impact on what is usually the most resilient sector of the UK economy.

Al Jazeera’s Charlie Angela reports from London.

