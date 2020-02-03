Share
0 0 0 0

Brexit as it happened: A new era begins as the UK leaves the European Union

3 hours ago

After 47 years in the bloc – and three and a half years after a 2016 referendum narrowly voted for Brexit – the United Kingdom officially left the European Union on Friday at midnight Brussels time. FRANCE 24 covered the countdown to Britain’s exit and the EU’s first day as a 27-member bloc in this liveblog. Scroll through to re-live the events as they happened.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment