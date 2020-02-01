Brexit as it happened: A new era begins as the UK leaves the European Union

After 47 years in the bloc – and three and a half years after a 2016 referendum narrowly voted for Brexit – the United Kingdom officially left the European Union on Friday at midnight Brussels time. FRANCE 24 covered the countdown to Britain’s exit and the EU’s first day as a 27-member bloc in this liveblog. Scroll through to re-live the events as they happened.

