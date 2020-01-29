Brexit: British MEPs bid farewell to European Parliament | DW News

Britain’s ambassador to the European Union, Tim Barrow, has delivered a letter confirming Britain’s divorce from the EU to the European Council in Brussels. The European Parliament is set to vote later to ratify the UK withdrawal agreement. Britain is due to officially leave the EU in two days. The historic vote will also be the last for the chamber’s 72 British MPs, who will leave after it takes place. Britain is due to officially leave the European Union in two days. One of those affected is Magid Magid, a British Green member of the European Parliament.

