Brexit: Brits to lose EU citizenship

The people of Britain have less than 15 hours left as citizens of the European Union.

Its 47-year membership of the bloc officially ends Friday night, at 23:00 GMT.

It will have until the end of the year to reach a deal on their future relationship.

Businesses in Europe are trying to ensure the United Kingdom does not run out of food.

Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee reports from Belgium.

