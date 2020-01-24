Brexit can be good for Europe, says Finland’s Foreign Minister

Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekko Haavisto believes that Brexit has brought the bloc closer together. He thinks other countries have seen the issues facing the UK and believe it’s better to remain part of the bloc. …

