Share
0 0 0 0

Brexit: ‘Certain dossiers will have great symbolic importance, fish is one of them’

54 mins ago

‘European fisherman will not be excluded totally from british waters’ claims Jeremy Stubbs. Professor Elvire Fabry underlines the paradoxical situation in the waters between the UK and the EU and that there is a certain ‘interdependence between the two markets’.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment