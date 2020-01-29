Brexit: ‘Certain dossiers will have great symbolic importance, fish is one of them’

‘European fisherman will not be excluded totally from british waters’ claims Jeremy Stubbs. Professor Elvire Fabry underlines the paradoxical situation in the waters between the UK and the EU and that there is a certain ‘interdependence between the two markets’.

