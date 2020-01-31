Brexit Day: Good or bad? I Inside Story

After more than three years of political wrangling, two general elections and angry protests across the United Kingdom – Brexit is here.

23-hundred GMT on Friday, the time that goes down in history. The hour the UK became the first country to leave the European Union, ending its 47-year membership of the bloc.

Britain has until the end of the year to reach a deal with the EU on their future relationship.

But many fear it will take much longer to reach a comprehensive agreement.

What does the UK stand to gain, or lose, from quitting the bloc?

And does it signal the beginning of the break-up of the UK itself?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests

David Phinnemore, professor of European Politics at Queen’s University Belfast

Catherine McBride, Senior Economist at the International Trade and Competition Unit at the Institute of Economic Affairs.

Carl Bildt, Former Swedish Prime Minister and is now a co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations

