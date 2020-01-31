-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Brexit day: UK to leave European Union
On Friday evening, as the clock strikes 23:00 GMT, the United Kingdom will leave the European Union.
More than three and a half years since the EU referendum, during which the country has seen two general elections and much political wrangling, the wishes of 17.4 million Britons will be realised.
But do not expect an end to the drama.
January 31 marks a single page-turn in the Brexit odyssey and the next chapter could be just as fraught.
