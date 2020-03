Brexit effect: can the UK counter Coronavirus without the EU?

Now that the UK has left the EU, it is less well able to rapidly access the countermeasures it needs to deal with the Coronavirus, said Mark Flear.

“There is a potential for that to have a negative effect also on our neighbours.”

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en